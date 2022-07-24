John Legend Visits The Pyramids of Egypt

  1. Home
  John Legend Visits The Pyramids of Eygpt

Written by Lara Elayan

One of the most famous singers John Legend visited the pyramids in Egypt with his family. 

The singer's wife posted many videos and pictures on her instagram starring the pyramids and the beach.

On her instagram story she posted a picture of her son captioning it with'' I really had no idea the beaches of Egypt were this beautiful.''

The visit to the pyramids and pictures taken were before they reached their destination of where the concert was located. 

Due to that, they were accompanied by Ashraf Mohie Al-Din ( director of the pyramid site).

He taught them more about the history of Egypt and the methods used to reach this success.

Despite the pyramids, they also witnessed the Panorama and Sphinx.

