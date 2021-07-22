Discover What's Behind The Facial Masks With Shaun Rabah

By Ewelina Lepionko

While the mandated use of masks is underscoring our separateness and physical disconnection from each other Artist Shaun Rabah is unveiling U, his 4-year long exploration into facial micro-expressions.

The artist started U during a short trip to Berlin in 2017. Since then he has gathered almost 300 videos and more than 1,500 minutes of footage of individuals from 13 countries.

Shaun Rabah has been filming short 4 minute videos of participants silently contemplating their life. The videos focus on the region around the mouth and showcase the micro-expressions we express.

shaun-rabah

U is an online video series that gives anyone from around the world the opportunity to express their emotions in silence. Focuses on the micro-expressions around the mouth, which is said to be the window to the heart. With the advent of Covid-19 affecting most aspects of our lives, U has taken on a new meaning. The mandates of masks, which shroud these micro-expressions and are leading to further alienation, isolation, and separation amongst us.

Shaun Rabah is a multimedia artist who explores concepts of identity, emotion, and connection through different forms of artwork: video to geometric abstract paintings. His video-graphic works center on human facial and micro-expressions as a form of communication to express emotion and connection.

“We are only getting half the story of how a person is feeling when wearing a mask and that adds to the sense of disconnection building between us.”

Shaun Rabah

Shaun Rabah continues to explore these themes through various art compilations and art installations, which will be unveiled during the exhibitions. Open daily from 12-8 pm at Swefieh Village in Amman, Jordan. The exhibition is open till August 8th, 2021.

The exhibition shows us that there is a world of truth, expression, and emotion behind each of our masks.

Shaun Rabah was born in Valletta, Malta in 1981 to a Palestinian Jordanian father and an American mother. He has been exhibiting his visual art since 2011. Many of his works have found their way into respected galleries, private collections and have also been featured in Home & Design magazine. His work has also been auctioned for select institutions and non-profits such as the Human Rights Foundation and the Edward Said Foundation.