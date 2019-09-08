Disgraced Roman Polanski Wins Jury Prize at Venice Fest

Director and convicted rapist Roman Polanski won the Grand Jury prize at Venice Film Festival but the jury chair has refused to congratulate him.

Polanski fled the US in 1978 after admitting to having unlawful sex with a 13-year-old girl when he was charged with drugging and raping her in 1977.

His new film, An Officer and a Spy, won the Grand Jury prize, known as the Silver Lion - which recognises strong contenders for the Golden Lion.

The jury chair, Argentinian director Lucrecia Martel, said that although she doesn't separate the 'art from the artist' she believed his film was rightly screened at the festival.

She told the Independent: 'I will not congratulate him, but I think it is correct that his movie is here at this festival.'

Polanski did not go to Venice to accept the award, as he may have been arrested, extradited back to the US and jailed for his statutory rape conviction.

His wife who stars in the film, Emmanuelle Seigner, collected the award on his behalf.

The new film, which stars Jean Dujardin and Louis Garrel, is based on Robert Harris’s novel about the Dreyfus affair in 1895 France.

The criminal's precaution over not attending the Venice festival may stem from a similar situation he found himself in 2009 when he was arrested by Swiss officials for going to the Zurich Film Festival.

His arrest sparked a backlash from Hollywood stars and Harvey Weinstein, who 80 women have accused of sexual assault, started a petition demanding Polanski's immediate release.

The 'We demand the immediate release of Roman' petition was signed by the likes of Woody Allen, Martin Scorcese and Tilda Swinton.

The chair, Argentinian director Lucrezia Martel, said that although she doesn't separate the 'art from the artist' she believed his film was rightly screened at the festival

Polanski was struck by tragedy in 1969 when his then pregnant wife was murder along with four friends by members of the Manson family at the couple's Hollywood home.

The murders have recently been made into a film set to be released later this month, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, by director Quentin Tarantino.

Todd Phillips's dark comic book film 'Joker' won the Golden Lion Award at the 76th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday and cemented its place as a legitimate contender for the rest of the awards season.

Ms Martel announced the winners of the prestigious award during a ceremony on the Lido.

The Golden Lion previously put a spotlight on films that went on to be major awards season players, such as 'Roma' and the film academy's 2018 best picture winner, 'The Shape of Water.'

'I want to thank Warner Bros. and DC for stepping out of their comfort zone and taking such a bold swing on me and this movie,' Phillips said with star Joaquin Phoenix by his side on stage.

Roman Polanski, a French-Polish director whose films have won eight Oscars, has been a fugitive from the US since 1978.

He was arrested and charged with drugging and raping 13-year-old Samantha Geimer in 1977.

He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of unlawful sex with a minor before undergoing 42 days of psychiatric evaluation in prison while awaiting sentencing.

Once he learned the judge planned to give him a prison term, he fled to Paris and has been avoiding extradition ever since.

Polanski was born in Paris in 1933 but moved back to Poland with his Jewish parents in 1936.

Three years later the family were trapped in Krakow as Nazis invaded Poland.

His parents were taken during raids, leaving Polanski to be brought up by the foster care system while using a different identity to evade Nazi capture.

In 1965 he directed his first feature-length film, Knife in the Water, before directing three more films in the UK.

He moved to the US in 1968 where he directed psychological horror film Rosemary's Baby and gained status.

In 1969 he was struck by tragedy when his then pregnant wife, Sharon Tate, was murdered along with four friends by the Manson family.

He has been married to French actress Emmanuelle Seigner since 1989.

After Sharon Tate's death Polanski returned to Europe and carried on his career until 1974 when he went back to America to direct Chinatown.

Although he was known as a convicted rapist, Polanski's career continued to blossom after he fled America in 1978.

He returned once more to Europe where he became famous for directing films such as The Pianist (2002), a film about a Polish Jew who was trying to avoid Nazi capture, and Oliver Twist (2005).

In 2009 he was arrested by Swiss officials when he went to the Zurich Film Festival.

His arrest sparked a backlash from Hollywood stars and Harvey Weinstein, who 80 women have accused of sexual assault, started a petition demanding Polanski's immediate release.

The 'We demand the immediate release of Roman' petition was signed by the likes of Woody Allen, Martin Scorcese and Tilda Swinton.

In 2017 two women came forward to accuse Polanski of sexual assault, Renate Langer claimed he raped her when she was 16 in 1972.

And Marianne Barnard claimed he molested her and photographed her naked when she was 10 years old in 1975.