Diverse Authors Give New Life to Unpublished Dr. Seuss Art

The company that owns the intellectual property of deceased children's book author Dr. Seuss announced that some of his unpublished illustrations will be given life in new books with the help of a diverse group of emerging artists.

The company, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, said on Wednesday Feb. 2 (Dr. Seuss’s birthday) that the upcoming line of books will be produced by new authors and illustrators who represent diverse racial backgrounds and families.

The move follows the company’s decision of last year to stop publishing and licensing Dr. Seuss books that featured racist and insensitive images, including: “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” “If I Ran the Zoo,” “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

Today, on Dr. Seuss’s Birthday, Dr. Seuss Enterprises celebrates reading and also our mission of supporting all children and families with messages of hope, inspiration, inclusion, and friendship.



In “If I Ran the Zoo,” there are two characters from “the African island of Yerka” who are shown as shirtless, barefooted and wearing grass skirts.

In “And to Think That I Saw It on Mullberry Street,” a character accompanied by the caption “a Chinese man who eats with sticks” is shown running in stereotypical clothing while carrying what appears to be a bowl of rice and chopsticks.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises said, “These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong. Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprise’s catalog represents and supports all communities and families.”

The release of the new books is expected to begin in 2023, include original Dr. Seuss sketches and incorporate diversity into the books.

Dr Seuss Enterprises CEO said in a statement, “We look forward to putting the spotlight on a new generation of talent who we know will bring their unique voices and style to the page, while also drawing inspiration from the creativity and imagination of Dr. Seuss.”