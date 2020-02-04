Doctors Deliver Healthy Baby After Parents Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Medics in hazmat suits delivered a baby boy inside the coronavirus quarantine zone with both his parents feared to have the deadly virus.

Doctors and nurses dressed in full protective gear and goggles helped to deliver the 7lb 11oz boy at Wuhan Union Hospital on Saturday.

The boy's father is a confirmed coronavirus patient and medics suspect that his mother has also been infected.

Pictures from the hospital showed the child in the arms of doctor Song Bo, who said the baby was 'healthy and everyone is very happy'.

She has been held in isolation as a suspected carrier of the deadly virus, while her husband remains in quarantine after he was diagnosed.

Dr Song said: 'The patient successfully gave birth to a 7lb 11oz (3.5kg) boy.

'The child is healthy and everyone is very happy. He's been sent to Wuhan Children's Hospital for further tests.

'As a father-of-two myself, it's been tough being on the front line day and night, but we're all so excited to see this new life.

'I believe we will win the fight against this disease.'

Officials say that medics are running short of protective medical equipment because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Medical workers need 'urgent supplies' of masks, protective suits and safety goggles, foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Monday.

Virus fears have prompted many in the country of 1.4billion to stock up on face masks, but China's factories can only produce 20million of them a day at full capacity.

In addition, several cities and provinces including Wuhan have made it compulsory to wear masks in public in a bid to contain the virus.

The death toll from coronavirus soared past 360 on Monday, exceeding the 349 fatalities in mainland China from the 2002-03 SARS outbreak.

The number of infections in China also jumped signficantly on Monday, passing 17,200.

Amid mounting pressure, the government has been racing to build two new hospitals in extraordinarily quick time.

The first of those, a 1,000-bed facility, was due to open on Monday, just 10 days after construction began.

About 1,400 military medics will treat patients at the hospital, dubbed 'Fire God Mountain', according to state media.

However with the death toll surging in Wuhan and other areas of Hubei, it was not immediately clear what overall impact the hospitals would have.

In a worrying sign of a further spread, the eastern industrial city of Wenzhou was yesterday placed under a similar lockdown to Wuhan.

Roads in Wenzhou, 500 miles to the east of Wuhan, were closed and its nine million people were ordered to stay indoors.

Only one resident per household in Wenzhou is allowed to go out every two days to buy necessities, authorities announced.

This article has been adapted from its original source.