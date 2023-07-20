Dog rescues newborn inside garbage bag in Lebanon

ALBAWABA A newborn girl was found in a black plastic garbage bag being dragged by a dog near a municipal building in the city of Tripoli, northern Lebanon, in the early hours of Wednesday.

This incident has caused shock and anger across the country.

حيوان أنقذها انسان قتلها pic.twitter.com/AFkgDE04Ox — charbel مكان الأقامة : جهنم (@snowye29) July 19, 2023

The commander of the municipal police in the city, Rabih Al-Hafez, revealed new details about the incident to "Erem News."

He said, "Around 3 to 4 dogs carried the baby girl from a waste container in the area of Al-Saraya Al-Atiqa to the vicinity of the municipal building. It happened that a citizen passed by, who was startled by hearing cries coming from a black bag being dragged by the dogs."

He continued, "The citizen hurried to check what was inside the bag, only to find the baby girl. He quickly transported her to the Islamic Hospital before she was transferred to the government hospital in Tripoli."

Al-Hafez stated that "the baby girl was suffering from dehydration and was placed in an incubator to ensure her recovery. She also had various bruises as a result of being dragged by the dogs."

Many Lebanese people expressed their strong anger about the incident through tweets and posts on both Facebook and Twitter.

This comes after two weeks the death of the five-year-old Lebanese girl, "Leen Talib," as a result of repeated sexual assault against her.