Girl, 6, dies due to sexual assault in Lebanon

ALBAWABA The death of 6-year-old Leen Talib, northern Lebanon, occurred after doctors discovered that she had experienced bleeding resulting from a sexual assault prior to her passing.

اعتداء جنسي أنهى حياتها.. وفاة الطفلة #لين_طالب تثير صدمة كبيرة في #لبنان pic.twitter.com/XhsEArmF9G — أنا العربي - Ana Alaraby (@AnaAlarabytv) July 2, 2023

According to local media reports, Leen's mother rushed her young daughter to Al-Minya Governmental Hospital in northern Lebanon on Wednesday, June 28th, due to a sharp rise in her body temperature.

Despite the doctor's recommendation for little Leen to stay at the hospital, her mother insisted on leaving and taking her back home.

Between two separate forensic medical reports, it was revealed that she had been subjected to repeated sexual assault before her death.

One of the reports also mentioned the presence of bruises on the child's face and swelling of the lips, resulting from the sexual assault she experienced.