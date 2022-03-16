Doha's East Wing Collaborates with San Francisco Museum on Rail Diwali

Arko Datto - Rail Diwali on exhibition at San Francisco International Airport Museum has come to Doha's East Wing Art Gallery and will run until 12 May, 2022.

About Arko Datto

Arko Datto (b. 1986, India) is a Kolkata-based artist, curator, and educator. He holds an MSc. in theoretical physics from École Polytechnique in Paris and was working towards a doctorate in the field before moving into photography.

His work has been exhibited globally at venues including the Museum für Angewandte Kunst in Frankfurt, Galleri Image, Unseen Amsterdam, and Photo London, among others. His photographs have been featured by publications including Foam Magazine, American SuburbX, National Geographic, WIRED, and Financial Times. Datto has been an artist in residence at programs including Light Work in Syracuse; the Camargo Foundation in Cassis, France; Docking Station in Amsterdam; and Rimbun Dahan in Penang, Malaysia. He is represented by East Wing, Doha.

About Rail Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights, is an annual Hindu festival celebrated during the autumn season. The festival signifies the spiritual triumph of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair.

In East India, it coincides with the Kali Puja, a festival dedicated to the Hindu goddess Kali. In his series Rail Diwali, Arko Datto explores how this festival is celebrated in some of the most underprivileged and heavily populated areas of Kolkata.



Constructed in British India during the mid-nineteenth century, the Kolkata Suburban Railway is the largest of its kind in India by track length and number of stations. Rapid expansion of the railway in the 19th century spurred significant migration from rural areas and was pivotal in the area’s urbanization.

In Kolkata today, nearly a third of the population lives in areas of informal housing, many of which are located on the borders of the suburban railway tracks.



Long interested in these semi-permanent dwellings and their complicated relationship to the railways, Datto makes images that approach histories of colonialism, migration, and poverty through a filter of colorful lights and the celebratory atmosphere of Diwali.

Drenched in the saturated colors of the festival, the artist draws focus on a distinct sense of community, belonging, and strength despite the adversities facing many of the celebrants.

About East Wing

East Wing was founded in Doha, Qatar in 2012, with the aim of developing a platform for contemporary photography, keeping a keen eye on original projects by unique talents.



After running a successful physical gallery space in Dubai from 2014 - 2018, East Wing made the decision to move our work onto digital platforms such as, Artsy , our social media portals, and occasional pop-up presentations, in order to explore new ways of presenting photography to a global audience.

East Wing develops contemporary photographic and lens based projects from all around the globe. The gallery also provides important supports in the development of meaningful collections for those with a passion for innovative photography, video and unique publications.



It presents the brightest artists working in the field today. Our projects trigger curiosity and enlighten, while reflecting on, and challenging existing viewpoints.