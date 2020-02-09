Don't Mess with Japanese Ladies!

With high-flying kicks, somersaults and bone crushing body slams these Japanese ladies aren't to be messed with.

They are the girls of the World Wonder Ring Stardom pro-wrestling company who certainly know how to put on a show.

The Stardom group is known as the 'little sister' of the men's New Japan Pro Wrestling company who compete in 'puroresu' - a variation of American wrestling but with more mixed martial arts.

The word 'puroresu' - or joshi puroresu for the women's version - comes from the Japanese pronunciation of pro-wrestling.

The female wrestlers pictured here were competing today at Korakuen Hall, in Tokyo, known in Japan as the Madison Square Garden of puroresu.

Not only do they have the moves, they've also got the looks and elaborate costumes to go with it and the company have released several books of modelling photos and calenders of the fighters.

This article has been adapted from its original source.