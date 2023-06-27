A Dream leads a pastor to embrace Islam

ALBAWABA- A touching and awe-inspiring incident has captured the attention of millions as a video of a pastor's profound journey towards Islam during Hajj goes viral.

Abraham Richmond, a devoted pastor from South Africa, made a life-changing decision to embrace Islam after experiencing a vivid dream that left an indelible mark on his soul. For over 15 years, Abraham had faithfully shepherded a congregation of more than 100,000 Christians in his church.

In his account, Abraham described how he received a dream while sleeping in the church, where he heard a voice whispering, "Tell your men to wear white kurtas." Intrigued, he realized that the white kurta was the traditional attire of Muslims. Initially dismissing it as a mere dream, the voice persisted, growing stronger and more insistent with each occurrence.

ما الرؤيا التي جعلت القسيس إبراهيم يسلم ويتبعه الآلاف؟ #بسلام_آمنين pic.twitter.com/c3zqZaGpyn — التواصل الحكومي (@CGCSaudi) June 25, 2023

Overwhelmed by the weight of this recurring dream, Abraham felt compelled to share it with his devoted followers. He explained to them how Allah had made this path easy for them, and one by one, they all chose to embark on a transformative journey by embracing Islam. The next gathering was a sight to behold, as each congregant arrived dressed in white kurtas, symbolizing their newfound faith. With unwavering determination, the pastor led them in reciting the testimony of Islam, their voices echoing in unison, creating a miraculous scene that touched the hearts of all who witnessed it.

Abraham's remarkable story spread rapidly across social media, captivating the hearts and minds of people worldwide. His Hajj pilgrimage this season became a testament to his unwavering devotion and the transformative power of faith.