Tuesday is the Climax of Hajj (Hajj is Arafat)

ALBAWABA-As the Hajj pilgrimage unfolds, pilgrims begin their second-day journey of Hajj from Mina, where they sought forgiveness for their sins on the day of Tarwiyah.

Their most spiritual destination today is the sacred Arafat Mountain, where they engage in the climax of the Hajj ritual and spend their day supplicating and appealing to God.

From dawn until sunset, they gather on Arafat Mountain, listen to the Arafat Sermon, and fervently beseech God, pouring out their prayers and supplications. This momentous day, known as the Day of 'Arafah, falls on the ninth of Dhu Al-Hajjah and holds immense significance in the Islamic calendar.

It is a day when Muslims worldwide, regardless of their background, come together in a spirit of unity and equality, following in the footsteps of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him), who delivered his last sermon of farewell Hajj from the same mountain.

On this day, they believe that their faith is perfected, and they implore God for His mercy and forgiveness of their sins.