Drink More! Red Wine Keeps The Coronavirus Away

Red wine could help stave off Covid, according to new research.

People who drink more than five glasses a week had a 17 per cent lower risk of catching the virus.

Experts believe this is due to the polyphenol content, which can inhibit the effect of viruses such as flu and respiratory tract-related infections.

So you're saying my red wine pandemic intake is a good thing?? 🤔 I'll take it! https://t.co/INMF3wfUMf — Brittany Conklin (@BE_Conklin) January 19, 2022

White wine drinkers who consume between one to four glasses a week had an eight per cent lower risk of catching the virus compared with non-drinkers.

Beer and cider drinkers had a nearly 28 per cent higher chance of getting Covid, regardless of how much they consumed.

Figures from British database UK Biobank were analysed at China’s Shenzhen Kangning Hospital.