Drink More! Red Wine Keeps The Coronavirus Away

Red wine could help stave off Covid, according to new research.
People who drink more than five glasses a week had a 17 per cent lower risk of catching the virus.
Experts believe this is due to the polyphenol content, which can inhibit the effect of viruses such as flu and respiratory tract-related infections.
So you're saying my red wine pandemic intake is a good thing?? 🤔 I'll take it! https://t.co/INMF3wfUMf— Brittany Conklin (@BE_Conklin) January 19, 2022
White wine drinkers who consume between one to four glasses a week had an eight per cent lower risk of catching the virus compared with non-drinkers.
Beer and cider drinkers had a nearly 28 per cent higher chance of getting Covid, regardless of how much they consumed.
Figures from British database UK Biobank were analysed at China’s Shenzhen Kangning Hospital.
This article has been adapted from its original source.
Via SyndiGate.info
© Associated Newspapers Ltd.