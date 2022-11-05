Drought kills elephants, zebras in Kenya

More than 200 elephants have died in Kenya’s worst drought in four decades, the country’s tourism minister said on Friday.

Giving out the figures, Peninah Malonza said: “We confirmed drought-related mortalities for species such as gnus (512), common zebras (381), elephants (205), Grevy’s zebras (49) and Buffalos (51) among others.”

The ministry noted that Kenya has experienced below-average rainfall in the last two rain seasons (October-December 2021 and March-May 2022).

The habitats of the Amboseli, Tsavo, Laikipia and Samburu parks are the most severely affected by the drought.

The Kenyan government noted that the drought has not had a significant impact on the rhino population since only one rhino died in the Ngulia rhino sanctuary in Tsavo West National Park.

As government officials and stakeholders head to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh for the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference, conservationists want more to be done to fight such adverse effects of climate change that have affected humans and wild animals alike.

Nancy Githaiga, a conservationist and Kenya’s country director at Africa Wildlife Foundation, expressed hope that the conference would not only focus on talks and commitments that do not get actualized but also act to solve key issues affecting Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We are losing animals, we are losing wildlife, we are losing livelihoods, we are losing livestock, and millions of citizens are actually affected by this problem. So, we cannot continue to have conversations, we need action,” she added.