Dubai Airport Suspends 'Smart Gates' to Prevent Covid-19 Spread

The use of Smart Gates at Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) has been suspended starting today.

The decision comes as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The airports operator advised passengers to check the status of their flights before going to the airport.

The Dubai Media Office previously said that every traveller goes through unobtrusive thermal screening at the Dubai airports. For travellers and crew who are arriving from countries of concern and Covid-19 hotspots, the health authorities conduct medical checks that include enhanced temperature checks and nose swabs. When they detect a positive case, they follow international guidelines and conduct additional tests, which in turn helps support and treat the person.

There are dedicated medical teams across the airport, and their target for screening passengers and crew of a flight is within 40 minutes.

