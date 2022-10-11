Dubai to Celebrate Diwali on Metaverse

Celebrating Diwali on Metaverse could soon be a reality in Dubai, as social interactions are being transformed using technology, says Dr Aman Puri, Consulate General of India, Dubai.

Dr Puri was speaking at The Consulate General of India and Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism’s launch of the Diwali festival at Al Seef on Monday.

Kalakendra DAO proudly presents "Metaverse Diwali" in associated with MZOID ( @0xMZOID ).



Metaverse Diwali' is being planned as a flagship event to celebrate the festival of light in an online digital version with a plethora of events and activities.#Diwali2022 #Web3 #India pic.twitter.com/HQy0zzvYFq — KalakendraDAO (@KalaKendraDAO) October 10, 2022 “I will tell [you] where the idea came from", he elaborated. "I was at Gitex and I have been interacting with all these companies who [are] using AR and the Metaverse, trying to see how [it can inform] our experience in various sectors.”

“In the start-up ecosystem, we are seeing huge amount of traction with Indian companies. Indian startup companies are coming and engaging with the UAE and its global counterparts here in Dubai. Many of them are going to be adding a lot of colour to the Diwali festival.”

The ten-day-long festivities that start on October 14 2022 in the emirate will include live cultural performances on stage, including a magnificent firework display at Festival City.

Diwali Markets will also be dotted around the city where visitors can shop for unique handicrafts, silverware, Diwali specific decorative items and colourful Indian outfits. They can also sample several delicious Indian snacks and beverages, and may even win grand prizes during raffle draws.

"Social interactions are being transformed using technology", Dr Puri adds. "So what I'm seeing is that these companies are looking at the experiences which can enrich an individual, and when it comes to the festival of Diwali, there is truly no comparison.

It is really a true celebration for all your senses… the best of food, the best lighting, the best shopping experiences and the [best] sounds. So I think bringing all this together using technology will definitely enable people to engage with the experience of Diwali– particularly for a large number of the Indian diaspora [that live] in different parts of the world [that aren't] in Dubai.”