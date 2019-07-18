Dubai Court Jails a Prostitute Who Robs a Man to 6 Months

A prostitute, who robbed a Tajik man of Dh5,400 and $8,800 (around Dh32,300), was sentenced to six months in jail by a Dubai court on Tuesday.

According to public prosecution records, the 26-year-old woman, together with three runaway accomplices, lured the complainant into their flat after meeting him on a street in Naif area.

When they reached the flat, the women restrained the man, robbed him of the cash, and fled.

The Court of First Instance found the woman guilty of robbery and working in prostitution, and ordered that she be deported after serving her time in prison. She and the complainant were also referred to the Court of Misdemeanours for having illicit sex.

The man, a 29-year-old on a visit visa, said he went to Naif to purchase some electronics for trade.

"The shop owner told me to wait for two hours, until the product was available. I walked around when the defendant approached me, offering a massage."

He went with her and paid her Dh10. "She took me inside a flat and told me to remove my clothes. I had to push her away," he told the investigator.

The man recalled that two other women suddenly came out from behind the curtains and attacked him.

"They pushed me to the bed and restrained me, while one of them took all the cash I had from my pockets. The women then fled the place and I had to chase them. I managed to catch the defendant with the help of some passers-by," he said.





The victim added that he spotted the woman handing the stolen cash to a male accomplice. "The police apprehended him later and found the money."

A police corporal told the prosecutor that he was on duty near Naif park at 10.40pm when he spotted the victim chasing the defendant.

"We arrested both of them and another man. During interrogation, the woman denied having robbed the victim but claimed it was the other women who did so."

The flat where the robbery took place is a one-room unit, partitioned by curtains with three beds, indicating it was used for prostitution.

Both the man and the woman were referred to the general directorate of criminal evidence and forensics to establish whether they had a sexual relation. A forensic report showed that the man had minor bruises.

The verdict may be appealed by the defendant within 15 days.

This article has been adapted from its original source.