Dubai Ruler Says He is Willing to Fight His Wife in a New Poem

Dubai ruler Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum has seemingly announced his willingness to put up a fight against his estranged wife in a new poem published on his Instagram.

For the second time since his wife Princess Haya bint al-Hussein fled alleged domestic abuse, al-Maktoum took to Instagram to express his fury in a cryptic poem.

Entitled 'Swords of the Excellencies', the billionaire uploaded the poem earlier this week on the same day Princess Haya attended the High Courts of Justice in London for the start of their legal battle over their two children.

The seething poem featured lines such as "shining swords with sharp blades", and possibly referred to Princess Haya as a piece of dust.

"Glory is bestowed upon this family and would not matter if pieces of dust touches it", the first stanza said.





Haya, the daughter of the late king Hussein of Jordan and half-sister of King Abdullah II, reportedly fled the UAE months ago.

She has applied for a British forced marriage protection order and wardship of their children, as well as a non-molestation order for herself.

Sheikh Mohammed has applied to the High Court for the summary return of the children to Dubai.

The divorce battle is likely to be one of the world's most expensive, estimated at £4 billion.

This article has been adapted from its original source.