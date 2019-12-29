Dubai's Burj Khalifa Joins Other World Capitals in Screening 2020 Dakar Race

Dubai’s Burj Khalifa is part of a global campaign to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Dakar Rally from January 5 to 17, the first time the world’s most challenging race will be held in Asia.

The campaign features an action-filled video ad that will be screened in iconic locations around the world such as Burj Khalifa, Times Square in New York and Leicester Square in London, in addition to Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam in Saudi Arabia.

The Dakar 2020 lights up the Burj Khalifa 💫 This is sure to be a Dakar like never before! 🙌⠀

⠀#DakarRally x #DakarInSaudi x #Dakar2020⠀ pic.twitter.com/KJtzUpw2fi — Dakar Saudi Arabia (@Dakarinsaudi_en) December 27, 2019

The campaign will also appear in Milan and Madrid as well as Paris, the home of Dakar Rally.

Saudi Arabia, through the video promotion, aims to introduce the Kingdom’s uncharted desert to the world of motorsport as well as feature its distinctive terrain so racing fans would know what to expect when the adventure begins on January 5.

“This campaign is our way of giving the world a glimpse of Saudi Arabia’s stunning natural beauty, fascinating desert, unparalleled hospitality, and world-class standards in staging international sporting events,” Prince Khalid bin Sultan Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of the Saudi Arabian Motorsport Federation, said.

Dakar Saudi Arabia 2020, with more than 550 drivers from 62 world countries competing in the race, gets underway in Jeddah before the teams navigate their way to the north through the challenging trip along the coast, passing by Red Sea Project and the futuristic megacity of Neom.

The drivers then cruise then through the sandy hills of Ha’il on the way to Riyadh before taking a turn to the west in the center of the Kingdom’s enormous desert and then looping back towards the east to enter the Empty Quarter ahead of crossing the finish line in Qiddiya.

