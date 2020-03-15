Dubai's Global Village Announces Early Closure to Contain Covid-19 Spread

Dubai's Global Village on Sunday announced the early closure of its 2019-2020 season, and will now welcome guests only for the next season, it was announced today.

"In line with ongoing efforts to safeguard public health, Global Village has announced the early closure of its 2019-2020 season with immediate effect. Global Village looks forward to welcoming visitors for its next season," the Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

"Because excellent guest experience is at the centre of everything we do and in conjunction with the authorities, we have decided to close our season early this year as a preventive measure. We look forward to welcoming you back to Global Village for our 25th season later this year," Global Village said.