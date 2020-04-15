Dubai's Label L’Afshar Donates Purse Proceeds to Help Fight Covid-19

Dubai-based accessories label L’Afshar is the latest fashion brand to donate to coronavirus relief efforts.

Following in the footsteps of other major brands donating to help fight COVID-19, the celebrity-loved handbag brand founded by Lilian Afshar has introduced a new limited-edition purse with all proceeds going to non-governmental organization Doctors Without Borders.

Entitled Sierra, the purple-tinged mini bag retails for $1000 and can be purchased on the brand’s website.

With their mission of bringing frontline workers to the areas that need them most, Doctors Without Borders is an organization that resonates with many.

Brazilian-Lebanese jeweler Ana Khouri decided to create a sapphire version of her signature Mirian ring and donate 100% of the proceeds to the medical nonprofit. The ring sold to an anonymous buyer for $7,074 after only a few days on Khouri’s website in March.

This article has been adapted from its original source.