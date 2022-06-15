Dubai's MBRL Opens With 1.1 Million Books. So Get Ready For The Experience

With over 1.1 million books spread over 54,000sqm on seven floors and in nine libraries, you might feel a little overwhelmed with what to do when visiting the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) for the first time when it opens to the public on Thursday, June 16.

We asked Jamal Al Shehhi, board member of MBRL, what he thinks visitors should do on their first visit.

“One visit isn’t enough to even explore a small part of the library,” said Jamal Al Shehhi. “However, there are five places that a first-time visitor must visit.”

. @HHShkMohd inaugurates AED1 billion ‘Mohammed bin Rashid Library’, a new landmark to reinforce UAE’s position as the region’s cultural and creative capital. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/uKWzvn7eyq — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 13, 2022

Treasures of the Library: Rare manuscripts and artifacts sourced from all over the world are housed in the section called Treasures of the Library located on the 7th floor. Starting from rare copies of the Quran to one of the most expensive pen cases, this floor is a wonderful site of learning and discovery.

The Children’s Library: With over 17,000 titles comprising of picture books, board books and stories, this area is a must-visit for all families. With colorful interiors, a play area and child-friendly furniture, it is going to be a sure hit with the younger visitors.



The Temporary Exhibition: This area hosts a new exhibition every three months. The current exhibition is a collection of old and new photos of Dubai, which takes visitors through a nostalgic journey of the growth of the city.

The Coffee Shop: With cozy seating and color-changing wall displays, the coffee shop is perfect for families to have a quick bite or for friends to catch up over coffee while children explore the library.

Today we launch a cultural and intellectual edifice for our new generations, through which we aim to promote reading, spread knowledge and support researchers and scientists pic.twitter.com/QxmlgWMOK8 — Dr Galal Hatem د .جلال حاتم (@drgalalhatem) June 14, 2022

General Library: With over 100,000 books, there is something for everyone in the general library. Covering topics including art, culture, history, food and more, this is a dream come true for all book lovers.

Those wishing to visit must first register on the website https://mbrl.ae/ or on the app. Entry is free for everyone.