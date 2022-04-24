Easter Mass Held in Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate

The Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul held Easter Mass on Sunday, one of the most important feasts for Christians.

The ceremony, led by Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew, was held at the Aya Yorgi Church.

Patriarch Bartholomew wished peace for Ukraine and the world during his sermon.

During the ceremony in the garden of the Patriarchate at midnight local time, the lights in the Patriarchate and the church were turned off and the bells were rung.

Afterward, attendees joined the mass by lighting candles that symbolized the resurrection of Jesus in Christian belief.

On Thursday, the Patriarchate also hosted the sacred oil Myron ceremony, a once-in-a-decade ritual that has symbolic importance to the Orthodox world.