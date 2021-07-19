At The Edge of The World With Joe HaTab!

By Ewelina Lepionko

Ever dream of quitting your 9-5 job, making your favorite hobby a full-time occupation?

Well, that journey has to start somewhere. You just need to be ready to bring your content creation to the next level and share your journey with the world. That's what Joe did. He turned his love for travel into a way of life.

Jehad Hattab, also known as Joe HaTTab, launched his YouTube channel in 2012. In 2016, he left his job and traveled for the next consecutive years to create YouTube videos covering his adventures in different countries around the world. With over 8.5 million subscribers, Joe is amongst the top-followed channels on YouTube in the region.

In my work, I always focus to capture unique stories and telling them in short documentaries.

Joe Hattab is a YouTube Star. He was born on March 18, 1990. He is from Saudi Arabia but is of Jordanian descent.

Joe HaTTab leverages his storytelling skills to take his viewers on a trip around the world.

He is not afraid of challenges. With the development of the YT channel and the experience gained, Joe goes beyond his own limits with each new film. He travels farther and farther.

Even in times of the COVID pandemic, he managed to reach really far places of the world. In his films, Joe shares not only the wonderful stories of the people he meets but also practical tips for travelers. His admiration for the world is infectious. The movies are far from popular tour guides. Joe shows pieces of normal life on the other side of the world.

His authentic and engaging travel vlogs have enabled his collaboration with several brands.