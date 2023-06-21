Eerie green light spots on Jupiter, is it UFO?

ALBAWABA A mysterious green light has been observed emanating from Jupiter, as captured by a spacecraft, scientists believe that this intriguing glow is the result of a lightning bolt near the planet's north pole.

The image was released on Thursday, taken from a distance of approximately 19,000 miles above Jupiter's cloud tops.

BREAKING🚨: A mysterious bright green flash on Jupiter was just captured by NASA https://t.co/nAaPyS1rvX — Amazing Astronomy (@MAstronomers) June 21, 2023

In contrast to Earth, where lightning typically originates from water clouds and is more common near the equator, Jupiter experiences lightning within clouds composed of an ammonia-water mixture.

Furthermore, these electrifying events primarily occur near the poles, as revealed by NASA's findings.

This unique phenomenon on Jupiter offers a glimpse into the extraordinary weather patterns and atmospheric conditions of the gas giant, showcasing the stark differences between our home planet and this awe-inspiring celestial body.

Through ongoing research and exploration, scientists continue to deepen their understanding of the fascinating mysteries concealed within Jupiter's vast expanse.