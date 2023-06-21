Eerie green light spots on Jupiter, is it UFO?

ALBAWABA A mysterious green light has been observed emanating from Jupiter, as captured by a spacecraft, scientists believe that this intriguing glow is the result of a lightning bolt near the planet's north pole.
The image was released on Thursday, taken from a distance of approximately 19,000 miles above Jupiter's cloud tops.
In contrast to Earth, where lightning typically originates from water clouds and is more common near the equator, Jupiter experiences lightning within clouds composed of an ammonia-water mixture.
Furthermore, these electrifying events primarily occur near the poles, as revealed by NASA's findings.
This unique phenomenon on Jupiter offers a glimpse into the extraordinary weather patterns and atmospheric conditions of the gas giant, showcasing the stark differences between our home planet and this awe-inspiring celestial body.
Through ongoing research and exploration, scientists continue to deepen their understanding of the fascinating mysteries concealed within Jupiter's vast expanse.