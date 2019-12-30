Egypt Brakes World Record by Making King Tutankhamun's Mask Out of 7,260 Coffee Cups

Egypt broke yet another Guinness World Record on Dec. 28 by making a mosaic of King Tutankhamun’s death mask out of 7,260 coffee cups at the not-yet-opened Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza.

The paper cup replica of the Egyptian pharaoh's mask utilized 65 kilograms of coffee, 1,000 liters of milk and took 12 hours to prepare, according to news agency EPA.

It’s not the first time the Egyptian nation has smashed a world record. Egypt has made the famous Guinness Book of World Records multiple times before with the world’s longest iftar table, largest koshari dish and widest suspension bridge, among others.

