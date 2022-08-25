  1. Home
  3. Egypt Clarifies Video of Man Carrying His 'Dead' Wife

Egypt Clarifies Video of Man Carrying His 'Dead' Wife

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published August 25th, 2022 - 06:25 GMT
Egyptian man
Egyptian man carrying his wife in Giza. (Twitter/ Video screenshot/@yemkha)

A video of an Egyptian man carrying a woman while walking in one of the neighborhoods in Egypt's October 6 City has gone wild online with some claiming the Egyptian man killed his wife and walked with her dead body.

The video shows an Egyptian man, wearing a red t-shirt and shorts, walking while carrying a woman who is clearly passed out. Another started to shoot the video while debating that this is his wife and she was 'killed' at the hands of her husband.

The Egyptian Ministry of Interior released a statement on Wednesday clarifying the facts behind the video saying the Egyptian man was identified and is a resident of October Gardens District in Giza.

According to the statement, the ministry said the incident dates back to almost 3 months ago and the woman turned out to be his wife who passed out while fighting and he carried her into their apartment.

(Source)                                                                                                           

The Egyptian man was questioned by police and said it was only a marital disagreement between them, denying the claim of 'killing' her; the wife was also summoned by the cops and she supported her husband's story.

