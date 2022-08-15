Mia Khalifa Wins Votes to be Minister Consultant in Egypt?

Written by Lara Elayan

The name of the former porn star, Mia Khalifa, topped the list of the most popular search engine Google in Egypt during the past few hours.

The news circulated around her appointment as a media advisor in the Directorate of Education in the Beheira Governorate.

The news included that the home page of the Directorate of Education in the Beheira Governorate published an announcement calling for the appointment of Mia Khalifa as the media advisor to the Minister of Education, Dr. Reda Hegazy.

They celebrated the news as a source of mockery.

The post included an image of the former pornographic actress, Mia Khalifa captioned with "We demand the Minister of Education, Dr. Reda Hegazy, to appoint Dr. Mia Khalifa as an advisor for the development of education.''

Will Mia Khalifa be a consultant?

Later on, it was called out by Directorate of Education in Al-Buhaira that it was was just a rumor.

It was claimed that the rumor was spread by a "hacker" who hacked the directorate's official page on Facebook.

The statement issued by the Directorate of Education in Beheira under the title “Urgent Statement” claimed: The Public Relations and Media Department of the Directorate of Education in Beheira announces that the directorate’s media page has been hacked by an unknown party.

They explained that the page has been retrieved, and legal measures have been taken where they submit a report to the relevant security authorities.

The Department of Public Relations and Media in the Directorate of Education apologized to the followers of the page.

And the Department of Public Relations and Media warned against adding any accounts that impersonate the names of educational authority figures.