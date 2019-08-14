Egypt Deploys Female Police for The First Time at Metro Stations

On the morning of the second day of Eid al-Adha, the three metro lines witnessed the deployment of female police to confront the phenomenon of harassment during Eid.

The metro transports about 4.4 million people daily, including two million on the first line Marg – Helwan, 1.7 million on the second line Shubra al-Khaimah – Moneeb, and 700,000 on the third line of Ataba – al-Shams Club in Heliopolis.

Ali al-Fadali, head of the Metro company, said that the three metro lines run regularly on the second day of Eid al-Adha, pointing out that the central control room follows up on the movement of metros on a regular basis.

There are strict security measures by the administrative security personnel in coordination with the transport police to provide security protections for passengers, Fadali added.

He stressed that all metros undergo maintenance at workshops before operation.

Strict security is imposed at electronic gates at the stations to prevent evasion of ticket payment during the Eid Al-Adha holiday, he added.





This article has been adapted from its original source.