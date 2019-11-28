Egypt Develops Mobile App to Help Reduce Electricity Billing Errors

SHUAA Company, which is responsible for recording meter readings measuring electricity consumption across Egypt, launched a new mobile phone application on Monday that should make it easier for Egyptians to report their household’s monthly electricity consumption and help to eliminate billing errors that have caused consumers to pay higher.



The app can be downloaded through “Play Store” on any smartphone, according to the company’s CEO, who went on to explain that people can begin signing up on the app by uploading a photo of any former electricity bill and selecting the distribution company to which they belong. Electricity consumption is reported by taking a picture of the meter with the reading and linking it to the location of the meter on the app using GPS.

The company head added that more than 1,000 people registered for the program in the first hours of its launch, which represents a step to put an end to billing errors based on false readings and ensure that meter readings to determine household electricity consumption are done with the utmost transparency.

This article has been adapted from its original source.