Egypt: Giza Zoo Will be Open All Times But There is a Catch!

The Board of Directors of the General Organization for Veterinary Services at the Ministry of Agriculture announced that the Giza Zoo will no longer be closed on Tuesdays, and that entry fees for this day are set at LE65 per person.

Entry tickets will remain at LE5 throughout the rest of the week.



The head of the Zoos Department at the Ministry of Agriculture Mohamed Ragaei said in a press statement on Sunday that the decision came after requests from certain groups that want to visit the zoo, such as schools wishing to organize trips away from overcrowding on normal week days.

Ragaei added that this decision aims increase the zoo’s revenues, to contribute to raising its efficiency and providing better services to visitors throughout the week, while continuing to adhere to the previous prices of LE5 for individual or low-income visitors on the rest of the week days.

