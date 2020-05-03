Egypt Has a Cure to The Coronavirus in The form of Grass Juice!

A former Egyptian lawmaker was ridiculed online after releasing a video claiming the cure of the novel coronavirus disease came in the form of a juice.

Speaking to al-Hadath al-Youm, former MP Mahmoud Yousef in a video claimed Egypt has the cure to coronavirus.

“In the name of God the most merciful, the most gracious,” he said.

“Did you know coronavirus will end in Egypt? Do you know what the cure is? You may be confused when I tell you.”

He went on to say the cure is alfalfa grass juice.

According to Yousef, alfalfa is the perfect cure to coronavirus because of its immunity strengthening properties.

He also claims the juice strengthens the heart and the liver, which are apparently important to cure the virus that attacks the respiratory system.

Yousef was ridiculed in Egyptian social media circles as his video went viral.

"Retweet and tag the World Health Organisation, this man has discovered a cure for coronavirus," one person sarcastically tweeted.

Medics and media organisations across the Arab world have warned against misinformation and urged the public remain informed about Covid-19 updates via the World Health Organisation.

Egypt has recorded a total of 5,537 coronavirus infections, according to the World Health Organization's Friday report. The infection has resulted in 269 deaths in the country.

Most coronavirus patients experience symptoms similar to the common cold, including fever, chills, a sore throat and a headache.

However, patients have been advised to seek emergency medical care in case of experiencing persistent chest pain, confusion and facial discoloration, according to the US national health institute, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This article has been adapted from its original source.