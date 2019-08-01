Egypt Plans to Build The World’s Largest City for Culture and Arts

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said that the next two years will bring strong developments in the cultural and media sectors in Egypt. He added that the government plans to inaugurate many museums and cultural sites soon, including the world’s largest City for Culture and Arts, which will be part of the New Administrative Capital.

Sisi said during the Ask the President session of the 7th National Youth Conference held on July 30 and 31 that media is no longer limited to newspapers, TV, and radio as other sources of information have emerged, and that Egypt is keen to keep pace with the latest media methods of the age.





“All state sectors faltered over the past years, but we have followed a comprehensive reform plan,” Sisi added. Sisi referred to the City for Culture and Arts of the New Administrative Capital as one of the largest cultural projects to soon be inaugurated in Egypt.

The presidency’s spokesperson Bassam Rady said in January that the City for Culture and Arts had been established across 127 acres according to the highest global standards of construction.

The city will feature several theaters, exhibition halls, libraries, museums, and galleries for traditional and contemporary arts in the fields of music, painting, sculpture and handicrafts.

This article has been adapted from its original source.