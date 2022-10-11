Egypt: Police Arrests Man For Beating Still in Her Wedding Dress

Ismailia security authorities on Monday arrested Abdullah A, a husband accused of beating his wife, after she filed a report accusing him of repeatedly assaulting her and detaining her.

In her first comment on the incident, the President of the National Council for Women, Maya Morsi, called on authorities to take legal measures against the perpetrator.

“The situation will not be corrected only by law, and the situation will not be corrected only by raising awareness, but education on respect for the other is the basis, education on affection and mercy is the basis,” Morsi added on her official Facebook page.

Morsi also demanded that all those who justify beatings, killings and harassment be held accountable.

“Hold accountable those who insult girls, mothers and women. Hold accountable those who allow the promotion of these ideas on social media pages and media channels. We must fight extremist ideology [everywhere], and we will not allow insulting Egyptian women,” she said.

Morsi addressed Egyptian woman, saying: “Let the Egyptian woman know that there are executive, legislative and judicial tools to protect her.”

“If the Ismailia beaten wife forgives her husband for the second time, her children will not forgive her in the future, for the stability of homes is based on affection and mercy. Reconciliation is not enough in cases of insult, violence and when dignity is violated,” she said.

Unhappy marriage

The Ismailia bride was back to trending in social media after only eight months of her marriage.

The incident begins with the spread of a video of her on her wedding day, when her husband beat her at the hairdresser, and forced her to ride the wedding car on Sultan Hussein Street in Ismailia.

Police arrived at the place and they were taken to the Ismailia Police Station.

The couple reconciled and returned to their wedding.

They then appeared in a video clip from inside their apartment, where the bride confirmed at the time that she was fine, and that what had happened was only a simple dispute.

After that, the husband went out to apologize to all the women of Egypt for what he had done with his wife, expressing respect and appreciation for the people of Ismailia and Egyptian women.

“We found a bride screaming and then passed out on the street in her wedding dress. A person carried her and placed her in the car,” journalist Amira Abdel Hakim, who took videos of the incident said.

She pointed out that everyone thought at first that the bride fainted, but then it turned out that the groom continued to hit his bride inside the car decorated for their wedding, adding that the groom beat his wife severely and insulted her.

He repeated that she was his wife and anyone who will interfere will be beaten by him.

Justice steps in

In a Facebook post, Morsi commented saying: “O man, men don’t bear women! O man, are you beating your wife while she is still in her wedding dress? O man, beating her on street and in front of people?”

Morsi criticized the bride for forgiving her husband, saying “Reconciliation is not good at all in your case. It will never be surprising if he recklessly kills you or beats you in front of your children or in the street again.”

On Saturday, the wife filed an official claim against her husband, eight months after the marriage, because the husband has beaten her, according to the claim she filed.

She accused her husband of severely beating her and causing some injuries to different parts of the body.

According to the police report, the wife accused the husband of assaulting her, holding her for 15 days in a room in his house, and preventing her family from seeing her, checking on her, or communicating with her.

The Ismailia bride claimed she lived under threat due to the frequent beatings of her husband, with every dispute that occurred between them.