Egypt: Sexual Harassment is Not Linked to Dress Wear

Attributing sexual harassment to the clothes a victim is wearing is a delusional justification, according to Dar al-Iftaa, which attributed harassment to “sick souls that lack any mental or human control” and “despicable whims”.

“A Muslim is enjoined to turn a blind eye to the forbidden in all cases and circumstances,” the institution added in a statement.

According to Dar al-Iftaa, sexual harassment is forbidden by Sharia (Islamic Law) and is a crime punishable by law, explaining that a Muslim is required to turn a blind eye to prohibitions in all cases and circumstances.



The statement reads that a harasser commits two shameful acts –– the first being voyeurism and the second being violating another’s privacy.

Dar al-Iftaa explained that preserving a person’s privacy is not limited to what is hidden under a veil from people, or a person’s private parts. Rather, it is a general ban against looking at others without their knowledge and without a need for that, it added.

Sexual harassment of children is a major sin, and a flagrant violation of human values, as it kills childhood and a violates the innocence of children, the statement added.

Dar al-Iftaa released the statement under the hashtag “#Child Harassment Criminal”: “Harassment is an outrageous act.”

It closed by saying that harassment is an outrageous act, one of both treachery and betrayal, and that authorities must confront this heinous crime with firmness and decisiveness.

