  3. Egypt Unveil The Secrets of 30 Ancient Wooden Coffins in Luxor

Egypt Unveil The Secrets of 30 Ancient Wooden Coffins in Luxor

Published October 20th, 2019 - 07:23 GMT
Egypt's Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany (4-R), and Mostafa Waziri (3-R), the Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, surround a sarcophagus belonging to a man in front the Hatshepsut Temple at the Valley of the Kings in Luxor on October 19, 2019. Khaled DESOUKI / AFP
Highlights
Mostafa Waziri said that the coffins were found in the Asasif Necropolis on the River Nile.

Egypt's antiquities authority has revealed the details of 30 ancient wooden coffins recently discovered in the southern city of Luxor.

Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, told reporters Saturday that the coffins, with inscriptions and paintings, were found in the Asasif Necropolis on the River Nile's west bank near Luxor.

He says the coffins were for men, women, and children from the 22nd dynasty (945 B.C. 715 B.C.), and had been collected and hidden by a priest for fear of being looted.


He says the coffins were in two layers, with the ones on top across those below.

Egypt has sought publicity for its archaeological discoveries in the hopes of reviving its tourism sector, which was badly hit by the turmoil following the 2011 uprising.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © Saudi Research and Publishing Co. All rights reserved.

