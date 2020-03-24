Egyptian Celebrities Help Families Affected by The Coronavirus Crisis

Many Egyptian footballers, actors, actresses, and other celebrities competed to participate in the charity challenge (Kheir challenge), to help the most affected families by the harsh storm Egypt witnessed this month along with the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier, the initiative started by El-Ahly player Saad Samir, as he has created a Kheir challenge in collaboration with Resala Charity Organisation.

The campaign aims at challenging many people to help poor families as much as they could for the coming months.

The challenge came in to help the most affected people by recent harsh conditions that Egypt witnessed last week, along with people who would be affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

Earlier this month, Egypt faced a harsh storm accompanied by heavy rains, flooding many homes and causing a lot of families to lose their shelter. The campaign aims to provide homes for people to be able to advocate for the Stay At Home campaign, carried out by the Egyptian government to help contain the coronavirus.

Samir started the challenge by announcing he would sponsor 20 families and nominating his fellow footballers Mahmoud Trezeguet, Mahmoud Alaa, TarekHamed, SherifEkramy, WalidSoliman, and KarimWalid.

Among the most prominent recent joiners is actor Mohamed Ramadan who donated EGP 2m to Egypt’s Ministry of Health.

The challenge has been going around for less than four days and has already reached Ahmed El-Sakka, Amir Karara, Ahmed Fahmi, Shiko, Ahmed Fathi, Hannah El-Zahed, Mona Zaki, Amr Youssef, Ahmed El-Saadany, Ahmed Dawood, Mahmoud Shikabala, Hossam Ghaly, Mahmoud Genesh, Mohamed El-Shenawy, and Tamer Hosny.

Each one of those who accept the challenge would nominate at least five other stars who will be participating in the challenge too. Samir said the donations had already surpassed a thousand families mark.

So far, each participant who accepted the challenge will be sponsoring between twenty and a hundred families.

Samir added that the campaign will continue to help families between a month, and three months, and some celebrities donated for hospitals that treat the COVID-19, and others who offered their donations for helping people affected by the floods.

This article has been adapted from its original source.