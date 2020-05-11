Egyptian Court Gives Go-Ahead of TV Prank 'Ramez Magnoon Rasmy' Program

Egypt’s Administrative Court on Wednesday put an end to claims demanding the suspension of the prank program “Ramez Magnoon Rasmy” (Ramez is Officially Crazy), presented by actor Ramez Galal on MBC Masr.

In its ruling, the court allowed the program to continue being broadcast, and referred the case to the State Commissioners Authority to prepare a legal report.

Galal has been presenting prank shows every Ramadan for more than seven years and has earned wide popularity for putting his guests in risky situations.

His guests often include prominent celebrities and public figures.

His pranks have been heavily criticized, however, for being dangerous and for violating his guests’ privacy. Viewers have also complained about the insults contained in the show.

Regardless, millions of Egyptians enthusiastically await his show during the Iftar hour when they break their fast.

This article has been adapted from its original source.