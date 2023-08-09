Egyptian man accuses his wife of being transgender

ALBAWABA A young man claims to have been deceived by his wife's family. According to his account, they allege that his wife possesses both masculine and feminine characteristics, a claim that has left him feeling bewildered and betrayed.

This narrative raises thought-provoking questions about honesty, gender identity, and societal norms.

According to the husband's testimony given to local media outlets, the core of the matter lies in the young woman's possession of both male and female characteristics.

قصة ولا أغرب .. مصري يتهم زوجته بأنها رجل #سرايا #مصر https://t.co/mZFpLxBCMu — وكالة أنباء سرايا الإخبارية (@sarayanews) August 9, 2023

This revelation blindsided the husband, who promptly sought answers from his wife's family, believing he had been deceived.

What followed was a revelation that her family asserted she required a surgical procedure to affirm her female identity.

The husband divulged that he discovered his wife had been assigned a male name up until the age of 9, after which her family officially changed her name.

This shift, he explained, was attributed to an innate hormonal imbalance that inclined toward femininity. Her family's decision to adjust her identity documents was a response to this unique interplay of biological factors.



The wife provided her perspective on the allegations. She clarified that she had been assigned male at birth due to a congenital defect, an explanation that raised questions about the intersection of biology and identity.

Firmly asserting her complete female identity, the wife vehemently denied her husband's claims of deception and presented a counterargument.

She called for a forensic medical examination to substantiate her position, highlighting her desire for her authentic self to be recognized and accepted.

Adding gravity to her stance, she revealed that she had not only conceived during their relationship but had also suffered a miscarriage as a result of the husband's alleged brutal physical attacks.