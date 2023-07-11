Is transgender Miss Netherlands an Arab?

ALBAWABA Transgender model Rikkie Valerie Kollé (22 years old) won the title of Miss Netherlands 2023, for the first time in the competition's history.

“I did it!” Kollé wrote in Instagram post after her win at the AFAS Theater in Leusden. “I made my community proud and showed it can be done.”

She added in Dutch language, along with an emoji of the transgender flag in light blue, light pink, and white stripes.

Claims have spread on social media that she may have Arab origins.

But Kollé, 22, from town of Breda south of the Netherlands, the organisers announced that.

Ricky Koolie has caused a shock among social media users after winning the royal crown for the year 2023.

Dutch philosopher and lawyer, Eva Flardingberbrook, expressed her anger at the result, and posted a picture of Ricky Valerie Koolie alongside the first runner-up, commenting: "Men everywhere are taking awards and opportunities away from women."

If Kollé wins Miss Universe, she will be the first trans women to wear its tiara. The pageant has allowed trans participants since 2012, and in 2018.

Kolle isn't the first trans woman to ever compete for the coveted crown— Spain's Angela Ponce participated in 2018.