Egyptian Moroccan Singer Perrie Joins Spotify’s Global Program

Egyptian Moroccan rapper Perrie has been announced as Swedish streaming service Spotify’s ambassador for EQUAL, which launched in the region this week.

EQUAL Arabia aims to amplify the work of women creators by giving them international recognition.

“I’m thrilled to be the first Spotify EQUAL Arabia ambassador of the month and couldn’t have picked a better month to release my song ‘El-Sa3a 9,’” said the rising star in a statement.

“It’s amazing to be a part of this program that is dedicated to giving us global exposure and recognizing our contributions to the music industry.”

Over the past year, Perrie has been making waves in the rap scene by collaborating with some of the genre’s key figures in Egypt, such as Abyusif on “Mamlaka,” Lil Baba on “Perrie Taniya,” and more.

According to Spotify, the singer has major fan bases in countries including Germany, the U.S. and Saudi Arabia — to name a few.

Each month, EQUAL Arabia will spotlight a female ambassador from the Arab world to highlight their new music releases.

It is not the first time the streaming service has focused on women’s voices in the region. The audio platform launched Sawtik in 2020, celebrating emerging Arab women creators. Now, Sawtik will be integrated into EQUAL Arabia.

To mark the launch of the new program, Spotify released a short film, directed by Rana Alarian, starring Lebanese superstar Carole Samaha.

In the video, the singer is joined by Perrie and two other music sensations: Almas from the UAE and Dina El-Wedidi from Egypt.