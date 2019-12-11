Egyptian Police Arrests Mother for Offering Her Baby for Sale. Asking Price $3000

Police have arrested an unemployed woman named Fatma, 25, in Giza’s Lebanon Square after she attempted to sell off her baby on social media.

The General Administration for Morality Investigations monitored Fatma’s facebook account, where she made a post offering to sell her baby for LE48,000 ($2,967).



After police identified Fatma’s location, a security ambush was prepared in order to arrest her. Fatma then confessed that she begat the baby from her friend Mostafa after having a sexual relationship with him.

Police filed a report on the case and notified the prosecution for investigation.