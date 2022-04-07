Egyptian Woman Tops World Squash Rankings

Nouran Gohar, squash player for Egypt’s Wadi Degla Club, succeeded in climbing to the top world squash rankings for the month of April for the Professional Squash Association (PSA).

The PSA April classification ranked Gohar first, Nour al-Sherbiny second, Hania al-Hamami third, US Amanda Sobhy fourth, UK’s Joelle King fifth, New Zealand’s Sara Jane Berry sixth, Egyptian Salma Hany seventh, Rawan al-Araby eighth, New Zealand’s Georgina Kennedy ninth, and French Camille Serme tenth.

Sherbiny maintained the top of the ranking for 17 months before Gohar managed to replace her in April.

Gohar won the Black Ball Squash Open 2021, as well as the Egypt’s Squash Championship 2021, and is currently participating in the Allam British Open.

Gohar, 24, started her sports career at the age of 13, and won the Hong Kong Women’s Open in 2016, and was the first Egyptian to win it. She won the 2018–19 PSA Women’s World Squash Championship for the second time in a row, without losing a single match in the tournament.