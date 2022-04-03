Lebanese Woman Becomes MMA World Champ

Lebanese MMA fighter Sandra Succar has become a world champion in the women’s bantamweight division for the international MMA association GAMMA.

The 22-year-old fighter competed in the GAMMA global championship in Amsterdam on March 27, 2022, and won with a triangle choke submission.

As the referee raised her hand in victory Succar waved the Lebanese flag and thanked her friends, family and coaches.

She later said in a post-fight interview that her country was going through difficult times but that her victory was something to be celebrated and that she was proud of her achievement.

The Lebanese national anthem was played as the championship gold medal was hung around her neck and fans cheered.

Succar, who lives and trains in Lebanon, has had 17 professional fights and has won five times by knockout and six times by submission, according to information noted on her Instagram page.

