Eid al-Adha 2023: here's when it will fall

ALBAWABA - Following the end of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, Muslims worldwide started to question when will Eid al-Adha fall in 2023.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah and it is celebrated for four days.

طبقًا للتقديرات الفلكية المعتبرة وتقديرات تقويم العجيري 2023 يكون أول أيام عيد الأضحى يوم الأربعاء 28 يونيو 2023، ويوم وقفة عرفات هو يوم الثلاثاء 27 يونيو. — Khamis Al Ali 🇦🇪 (@KhamisOAlAli) April 25, 2023

Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, comes 68 days after Eid al-Fitr each year. This year, Eid al-Adha is expected to be preserved by Muslims on June 28.

The first day of the Eid Al-Adha comes annually after the end of the Day of Arafat, during which Muslim pilgrims make their way from Mina to a nearby hillside and plain called Mount Arafat and the Plain of Arafat.

About Eid al-Adha

Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice is the second and the larger of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam. It honors the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God's command.

During the celebration of Eid al-Adha, animals are ritually sacrificed. Part of their meat is consumed by the family, while the rest of the meat is distributed to the poor and the needy.