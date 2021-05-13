Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations Cancelled in Palestine

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday canceled celebrations for Eid Al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, to mourn the martyrs of Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Abbas limited Eid to religious rites and ordered that flags be flown at half-mast in remembrance of the Palestinians who were martyred earlier in the day.

More than 20 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed Monday in an Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 305 people were also injured as Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews.



Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

*Eid al-Fitr 1442 at Masjid al-Aqsa*



Amidst ongoing Israeli terrorism against Gaza, and waves of threats against Masjid al-Aqsa and contiuation of ethnic cleansing eviction campaigns in Jerusalem, a much cherished yet incomplete day of Eid in Palestine. pic.twitter.com/TmSWmaSkCj — Masjid al Aqsa (@firstqiblah) May 13, 2021

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.