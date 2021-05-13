  1. Home
  2. Editor's Choice
  3. Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations Cancelled in Palestine

Eid Al-Fitr Celebrations Cancelled in Palestine

Published May 13th, 2021 - 05:14 GMT
Palestinian president cancels Eid Al-Fitr celebrations amid latest clashes with Israel
Members of a Palestinian family prepare traditional pastries to be sold in preparation for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday which marks the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah on May 4, 2021. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Muslim's holy fasting month of Ramadan when faithfuls abstain from eating, drinking, smoking, and sexual activities from dawn to dusk. SAID KHATIB / AFP
Highlights
At least 20 Palestinians, including nine children, killed in Israeli bombardment in Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday canceled celebrations for Eid Al-Fitr, the holiday marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, to mourn the martyrs of Israeli raids on the Gaza Strip.

Also ReadGrowing up as a Kid in Palestine! Siblings Terrified by Israeli Attacks While Recording a YouTube VideoGrowing up as a Kid in Palestine! Siblings Terrified by Israeli Attacks While Recording a YouTube Video

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Abbas limited Eid to religious rites and ordered that flags be flown at half-mast in remembrance of the Palestinians who were martyred earlier in the day.

More than 20 Palestinians, including nine children, were killed Monday in an Israeli bombardment in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 305 people were also injured as Israeli forces fired rubber-coated bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians who were on guard to prevent possible raids by extremist Jews.


Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting in solidarity with the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Also ReadGrowing up as a Kid in Palestine! Siblings Terrified by Israeli Attacks While Recording a YouTube VideoIsraeli Attacks Kill 35 People in Gaza Including 12 Children

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that has never been recognized by the international community.

This article has been adapted from its original source.

Tags:GazaPalestineMahmoud AbbasEidRamadan

Via SyndiGate.info


© Copyright Andolu Ajansi

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...