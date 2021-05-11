Growing up as a Kid in Palestine! Siblings Terrified by Israeli Attacks While Recording a YouTube Video

A heartbreaking video has gone viral on social media for a three Palestinian siblings trying to shoot a YouTube clip when suddenly Israeli airstrikes began. The children, seen panicking, started screaming and calling for their mother’s help while they fled the room.

The video started with the two older sisters introducing themselves as Sama and Lean with their youngest brother, Waleed, standing next to them. The girls were explaining that they all want to compete in the spicy Indomie-noodles challenge.

Sama and Lean continued saying: “before starting the video please don’t forget to like, share and subscribe to our channel on YouTube”. Seconds later, Israeli bombing sounds were heard so as the terrified look on the Palestinian kids’ faces.

The Gazan kids’ shot clip had received massive engagement after it was widely shared on social media platforms including Twitter and TikTok.

these are children, children who have to face this every single day. they were just trying to film a youtube video, having fun and the next thing you know they’re screaming in fear and pain. please, please spread awareness and speak up #SaveSheikhJarrah #SavePalestine pic.twitter.com/9S7xsBHUcA — hana⁷ check rts (@chimsverse) May 11, 2021

The 38-second video has triggered questions about children’s rights in Palestine and specifically in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s latest airstrikes on Gaza strip have left over 25 people dead, including 9 children in Beit Hanoun, the Health Ministry reported. The attacks on Gaza Srtip came after Hamas movement’s launch of hundreds of rockets toward Israel’s Jerusalem in favor of protesters defending Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This is the 'terrorist' that 'Israel' defends itself from him!#GazaUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/RoxgFEQzbr — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@P_ONLINE9) May 11, 2021

Palestians started protests to denounce the Israeli court’s decision to forcibly take people’s houses in Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood; rapidly the demonstrations turned violent after the Israeli forces broke into Al-Aqsa Mosque leaving hundreds of Palestinians injured.

After deadly attacks; the Israeli court has decided to postpone the hearing on planned evictions of Palestinian families and set to pick a new date in 30 days.

Several social media hashtags were released including; #GazaUnderAttack, #SavePalestine #SaveSheikhJarrah and #AlAqsaUnderAttack”.

Missile attacks between Hamas and Israeli air forces continue along with the protests against the occupation; whileIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned to further escalate tension adding that fighting could continue for ‘some time’ if the resistance movement continues firing rockets toward Israel.