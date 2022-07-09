Eid Mubarak: Faces of the Festivities

ALBAWABA - Eid Mubarak. The Arab and Muslim worlds are celebrating the first day of Eid Al Adha (Festival of Sacrifice).
A special Eid Mubarak to Muslims in dire situations globally. In Kashmir and India, Yemen and Afghanistan, the West Bank and East Turkistan. Wishing that freedom and justice will come your way soon, God willing.— Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) July 9, 2022
Many are celebrating the joy of Eid despite the tragedies with plenty of hope. The first tweet is from the United Nations:
Eid Mubarak!— United Nations (@UN) July 8, 2022
As people around the world mark #EidAlAdha, all of us can draw hope & encouragement from the values of solidarity, empathy & compassion that Eid inspires. pic.twitter.com/Dj24zTMg79
The second is from the UN Secretary-General:
My warmest wishes to everyone celebrating #EidAlAdha.— António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 9, 2022
At a time of conflict, division and violence, let’s take inspiration from this celebration’s spirit of community, compassion and solidarity.
Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/axvAhcVmbl
And there 's the sign of the sheep slaughter:
May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid al- Adha and fill it with uncountable blessings. Eid Mubarak🎉 pic.twitter.com/s3oFn2pH8C— Tèmítáyọ̀ (@Iam__Tkeyz) July 9, 2022
The slaughter is a very important Islamic symbol where Prophet Abraham was about to sacrifice his son Ismael in obedience to the wishes of God but he was stopped at the last minute by a merciful Almighty.
The sheep was then made in sacrifice and it become a symbol. Today, its a means to keeping up that tradition but feed the poor and needy.
Here's is the celebration starting from Gaza:
Eid Mubarak from the central of Gaza, Palestine! pic.twitter.com/zZRvnqOYh4— Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) July 8, 2022
There are today 2 billion Muslims from around the world who are celebrating the religious and cultural festivities. And from Al Aqsa:
Eid Mubarak to everyone from AlAqsa Mosque 😍🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/qPAdUhMiq9— 𝒀𝑨𝑹𝑨𓂆 (@ITSyaraaziZ) July 9, 2022
And then there is this one from Nigeria:
Wishing all #OBIdients and every Nigerian a blessed Eid al-Adha. This is an opportunity to reflect on our common humanity and attend to the needs of those less fortunate. I want to assure Nigerians that under my principal, PO and I, a new Nigeria is PO-ssible.— Dr. Yusuf Datti Ahmed (@YusufDatiAhmed) July 9, 2022
Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/crNkq1xP5X
And then there is this one from the Chelsea Football Club in the UK.
Eid Adha Mubarak to all our supporters who are celebrating around the world!#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/6rPhBBKHO0— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 8, 2022
And then there is greeting from here:
Grateful to Almighty Allah for journey mercies.— Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) July 9, 2022
Glad to be home and looking forward to what is ahead. Eid Mubarak.#BAT23 pic.twitter.com/pG8gu9fs0T
And there is also from Manchester United:
Eid Adha Mubarak to all our supporters who are celebrating ✨❤️ #MUFC || #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/mBSADx56sm— Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2022
Spare a thought:
Amid the strife and suffering going on around us, spare a thought for the less fortunate as you celebrate with loved ones. Keep them in your prayers. #EidMubarak #SelamatHariRayaHaji— Mufti Menk (@muftimenk) July 9, 2022
Let's forget about our egos and self-desires during this important occasion:
More than the act of offering our sacrifice to our Lord is our commitment to offer ourselves in His worship and service by sacrificing—first and foremost—our ego and selfish desires.— Nor-Jamal Batugan (@JanJanBatugan) July 8, 2022
Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/esJJQkjL97
Images:
May Allah accept our fasting and forgive us our sins.🕋🤲🏼— Ibrahim Jabr🇵🇸 (@IbrahimJabr22) July 8, 2022
Eid Mubarak🐄🌟 pic.twitter.com/KXxcoaG73Y
From Germany:
Eid Mubarak from Germany 🇩🇪❤️ pic.twitter.com/5PN7LqSC6r— Taha Cheema (@MuhammadTahaCh1) July 9, 2022
And then there is this one from Afghanistan:
May Allah ﷻ give us the ability to wipe the tears off the faces of our poor and innocent nation, as well as the oppressed Muslims in every corner of the world, Eid Mubarak brothers And Sisters. pic.twitter.com/s3cOfpcbwQ— شاه اسلامپال شمال (@IslamPaal) July 9, 2022
And from Kenya:
Eid Mubarak, may Allah give us a peaceful, free, fair and credible election and a just government and leaders who are God-fearing in coming elections. pic.twitter.com/6FlRsqkGkw— Hon. Aden Duale, EGH, MP (@HonAdenDuale) July 9, 2022
And there is plenty more. Eid Al-Adha is a three-day celebration.
