Eid Mubarak: Faces of the Festivities

ALBAWABA - Eid Mubarak. The Arab and Muslim worlds are celebrating the first day of Eid Al Adha (Festival of Sacrifice).

A special Eid Mubarak to Muslims in dire situations globally. In Kashmir and India, Yemen and Afghanistan, the West Bank and East Turkistan. Wishing that freedom and justice will come your way soon, God willing. — Khaled Beydoun (@KhaledBeydoun) July 9, 2022

Many are celebrating the joy of Eid despite the tragedies with plenty of hope. The first tweet is from the United Nations:

Eid Mubarak!



As people around the world mark #EidAlAdha, all of us can draw hope & encouragement from the values of solidarity, empathy & compassion that Eid inspires. pic.twitter.com/Dj24zTMg79 — United Nations (@UN) July 8, 2022

The second is from the UN Secretary-General:

My warmest wishes to everyone celebrating #EidAlAdha.



At a time of conflict, division and violence, let’s take inspiration from this celebration’s spirit of community, compassion and solidarity.



Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/axvAhcVmbl — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 9, 2022

And there 's the sign of the sheep slaughter:

May the eternal peace from heaven embrace your life on this Eid al- Adha and fill it with uncountable blessings. Eid Mubarak🎉 pic.twitter.com/s3oFn2pH8C — Tèmítáyọ̀ (@Iam__Tkeyz) July 9, 2022

The slaughter is a very important Islamic symbol where Prophet Abraham was about to sacrifice his son Ismael in obedience to the wishes of God but he was stopped at the last minute by a merciful Almighty.

The sheep was then made in sacrifice and it become a symbol. Today, its a means to keeping up that tradition but feed the poor and needy.

Here's is the celebration starting from Gaza:

Eid Mubarak from the central of Gaza, Palestine! pic.twitter.com/zZRvnqOYh4 — Muhammad Smiry (@MuhammadSmiry) July 8, 2022

There are today 2 billion Muslims from around the world who are celebrating the religious and cultural festivities. And from Al Aqsa:

Eid Mubarak to everyone from AlAqsa Mosque 😍🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/qPAdUhMiq9 — 𝒀𝑨𝑹𝑨𓂆 (@ITSyaraaziZ) July 9, 2022

And then there is this one from Nigeria:

Wishing all #OBIdients and every Nigerian a blessed Eid al-Adha. This is an opportunity to reflect on our common humanity and attend to the needs of those less fortunate. I want to assure Nigerians that under my principal, PO and I, a new Nigeria is PO-ssible.



Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/crNkq1xP5X — Dr. Yusuf Datti Ahmed (@YusufDatiAhmed) July 9, 2022

And then there is this one from the Chelsea Football Club in the UK.

Eid Adha Mubarak to all our supporters who are celebrating around the world!#EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/6rPhBBKHO0 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 8, 2022

And then there is greeting from here:

Grateful to Almighty Allah for journey mercies.



Glad to be home and looking forward to what is ahead. Eid Mubarak.#BAT23 pic.twitter.com/pG8gu9fs0T — Bola Ahmed Tinubu (@officialABAT) July 9, 2022

And there is also from Manchester United:

Eid Adha Mubarak to all our supporters who are celebrating ✨❤️ #MUFC || #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/mBSADx56sm — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 8, 2022

Spare a thought:

Amid the strife and suffering going on around us, spare a thought for the less fortunate as you celebrate with loved ones. Keep them in your prayers. #EidMubarak #SelamatHariRayaHaji — Mufti Menk (@muftimenk) July 9, 2022

Let's forget about our egos and self-desires during this important occasion:

More than the act of offering our sacrifice to our Lord is our commitment to offer ourselves in His worship and service by sacrificing—first and foremost—our ego and selfish desires.



Eid Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/esJJQkjL97 — Nor-Jamal Batugan (@JanJanBatugan) July 8, 2022

Images:

May Allah accept our fasting and forgive us our sins.🕋🤲🏼

Eid Mubarak🐄🌟 pic.twitter.com/KXxcoaG73Y — Ibrahim Jabr🇵🇸 (@IbrahimJabr22) July 8, 2022

From Germany:

Eid Mubarak from Germany 🇩🇪❤️ pic.twitter.com/5PN7LqSC6r — Taha Cheema (@MuhammadTahaCh1) July 9, 2022

And then there is this one from Afghanistan:

May Allah ﷻ give us the ability to wipe the tears off the faces of our poor and innocent nation, as well as the oppressed Muslims in every corner of the world, Eid Mubarak brothers And Sisters. pic.twitter.com/s3cOfpcbwQ — شاه اسلامپال شمال (@IslamPaal) July 9, 2022

And from Kenya:

Eid Mubarak, may Allah give us a peaceful, free, fair and credible election and a just government and leaders who are God-fearing in coming elections. pic.twitter.com/6FlRsqkGkw — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH, MP (@HonAdenDuale) July 9, 2022

And there is plenty more. Eid Al-Adha is a three-day celebration.