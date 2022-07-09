Eid Mubarak: Faces of the Festivities

  1. Home
Published July 9th, 2022 - 07:21 GMT
Eid Mubarak
Eid Mubarak (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Eid Mubarak. The Arab and Muslim worlds are celebrating the first day of Eid Al Adha (Festival of Sacrifice). 

Many are celebrating the joy of Eid despite the tragedies with plenty of hope. The first tweet is from the United Nations:

The second is from the UN Secretary-General:

And there 's the sign of the sheep slaughter: 

The slaughter is a very important Islamic symbol where Prophet Abraham was about to sacrifice his son Ismael in obedience to the wishes of God but he was stopped at the last minute by a merciful Almighty. 

The sheep was then made in sacrifice and it become a symbol. Today, its a means to keeping up that tradition but feed the poor and needy. 

Here's is the celebration starting from Gaza:

There are today 2 billion Muslims from around the world who are celebrating the religious and cultural festivities. And from Al Aqsa:

And then there is this one from Nigeria:

And then there is this one from the Chelsea Football Club in the UK.

 And then there is greeting from here:

And there is also from Manchester United:

Spare a thought:

Let's forget about our egos and self-desires during this important occasion:

Images:

From Germany:

And then there is this one from Afghanistan:

And from Kenya:

And there is plenty more. Eid Al-Adha is a three-day celebration. 


