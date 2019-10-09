Emine Erdogan Re-opens 441-Year-Old Ottoman Fountain in Serbia

Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan on Tuesday participated in the reopening ceremony of Ottoman heritage fountain, in Serbian capital Belgrade.

The fountain was built 441 years ago by famous Ottoman statesman Sokollu Mehmed Pasha in the Belgrade's Kalemegdan fortress.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) carried out intense work to renovate it.





Erdogan also visited the Little Stairs in Kalemegdan, built-in 1903 by Serbia's first female architect Jelisaveta Nacic, which was also restored by TIKA.

Her other engagements included visiting Gobeklitepe Photography Exhibition, which was exhibited as part of Turkish Week program.

Tamara Vucic, the wife of Serbian President Aleksandr Vucic accompanied Emine Erdogan.

