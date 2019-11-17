Emirates Post Issues a Palestine Stamp in Support of Arab Jerusalem

Emirates Post, in association with Arab Postal Authorities issued a unified commemorative stamp to support Al Quds' cause and to protect its Arabian heritage, and serve as a reminder of the emotional and cultural importance the city holds in the eyes of every Arab.

During a meeting that was held in March 2018 in Muscat, Oman, the Arab Permanent Postal Committee agreed to issue a unified commemorative stamp entitled 'Al Quds - Capital of Palestine' in every Arab country, based on a favorable unilateral vote by all member states in response to Palestine's request. The distinguished stamp design highlights the features of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the flag of Palestine. The design also shows a white dove symbolizing peace.

Commenting on this special issuance, Obaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Acting Chief Commercial Officer of Emirates Post Group said "Such initiatives are proof that all Arab countries continue to stand by Palestine and support Al Quds' cause, as well as a confirmation of the existing national ties and the special status Al Quds holds as an Arabic City and an important religious landmark. The issuance of the commemorative stamp embodies the pivotal role of Emirates Post in issuing a diverse and enriched portfolio of stamps and in collaborating with other postal authorities in the region to highlight shared milestones and important causes, in accordance with the decisions taken during the Arab Permanent Postal Committee meetings".

On this occasion, Emirates Post is issuing 25,000 commemorative stamps that will be available at all Emirates Post Central Happiness Centres starting today. The local postal services provider is also issuing 1,000 First Day Cover Sheets.

