Emirati astronaut publishes photo of Beirut from space

ALBAWABA Emirati astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi recently shared a stunning photograph of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, as seen from space.

AlNeyadi's Instagram post, Saturday, features an image of Beirut accompanied by heartfelt words.

"يا ست الدنيا يا #بيروت" 🇱🇧



سلامٌ إلى المدينة التي تتنفس فنًّا، وتراثًا، وثقافة، وجمالًا.. وسلام إلى #لبنان الحبيب وطن فيروز، وإلى أهله الطيبين. pic.twitter.com/QTk13hk11w — Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) August 26, 2023

He writes, "Oh, Beirut, mother of the world. Greetings to the city that breathes art, heritage, culture, and beauty... Greetings to beloved Lebanon, the homeland of Fairouz, and to its kind-hearted people."

In these simple yet profound words, AlNeyadi captures the essence of Beirut's rich history, cultural significance, and the resilience of its people.

This remarkable perspective was made possible by AlNeyadi's participation in a momentous mission. On March 2nd of the previous year, he embarked on a journey to the International Space Station (ISS), marking the beginning of a six-month expedition.

During his time aboard the ISS, AlNeyadi has been using his unique position to capture breathtaking images of various countries and cities.

However, his image of Beirut garnered extraordinary attention on the "X" platform, and it was shared by numerous activists across personal pages.